Image caption Police are at the scene of the farm in Cornwall at the centre of the raid

About 200 migrants are at the centre of a modern slavery police raid at a Cornwall flower-picking farm.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of slavery offences in the raid at Bosahan farm near Manaccan early on Thursday.

The 200 workers are said to be mostly male migrants thought to be from Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria.

They were taken to a specially-created reception centre. Police were assisted by the Gang Masters Labour Abuse Authority.

The Salvation Army, Cornwall Council and HMRC are also providing support to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Kathryn Taylor, from The Salvation Army's Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery Unit, said counselling, interpretation services, legal and immigration advice, medical and financial assistance and safe house accommodation would be made available.

She said: "Once they have been identified as potential victims, The Salvation Army works with survivors of this heinous crime as they begin the long journey to rebuild their lives and their trust in humanity."