Image caption Migrant workers gathered outside Camborne Police Station

About 100 migrant workers gathered outside a police station to peacefully protest against the arrest of their bosses.

The three men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences at Bosahan farm near Helston in Cornwall.

The protesters said they were also angry they had been portrayed as modern slaves after the police raided the farm.

A senior officer described the protest as "good, legitimate democracy".

Two hundred workers, mainly from Romania and Lithuania, live on the farm where they pick flowers.

Justinas Staliunas, an interpreter for the group, said: "We are all here basically to get the truth out and to show that the people here are not modern slaves. They are not slaves.

"They come here to work, some people here have worked for 13 or 15 years for the same people. Now, I wouldn't call that slavery."

Image caption Police raided the flower farm near Helston in Cornwall on Thursday morning

Fourteen of the workers chose to leave the farm after being spoken to by police and other agencies.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and one man was taken into custody on suspicion of gangmaster offences on Thursday morning.

One of the arrested men has been released while investigations continue.

'Legitimate democracy'

Shaun Sawyer, Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We have seen in Cornwall that there is exploitation by organised crime, and exploitation of migrant workers and that's what we are investigating."

Speaking of the protest he said: "It's good, legitimate democracy.

"Why wouldn't those who don't understand want to go to a British police station and express their views very legitimately? I think that is democracy."