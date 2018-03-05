Image copyright Family Image caption Maisie Duncan's parents have thanked the community of Looe, Cornwall for the messages of support

A seven-year-old girl who was killed by a car in a crash in icy conditions was "a beautiful princess", her family say.

Maisie Duncan died when the vehicle hit her and crashed into a house as she was playing in snow in Looe, Cornwall, last Thursday.

Her mother Abbi Peat said: "Our little Maisie was the most beautiful, caring, kind, smart, perfect little thing and she will never ever be forgotten."

Police said no arrests have been made as inquiries continue into the crash.

"I love you Maisie sleep tight mummy and daddy love you forever and always," Ms Peat added.

She also gave thanks for the support shown by members of the community.

Maisie's great aunt, Edwina Hannaford, described her as "a ray of sunshine in our lives, a beautiful princess who was loved by all who met her".

Image caption The crash happened on Bodrigan Road in Looe

Armand Toms, Mayor of Looe, said on Friday: "This has reverberated around the community and it's actually brought the community together because they are going to support the family."