Lusty Glaze landslide smashes into beach huts
A landslide has smashed into beach huts at one of Cornwall's most popular beaches.
Tonnes of rocks damaged a number of huts at Lusty Glaze Beach near Newquay.
No-one was injured in the rock fall which damaged huts which were being used for storage at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.
The owners of the beachside complex said in a statement that "the beach, restaurant and all regular facilities are operating as normal".
The area has been cordoned off.
The beach is often packed with visitors in the peak holiday season.
"Thank God it wasn't summer!" said Shelley Wright on Facebook.
The huts are part of a beachside complex including self-catering accommodation and a restaurant.