Cornwall

Lusty Glaze landslide smashes into beach huts

  • 6 March 2018
Lusty Glaze Image copyright Rob Booth
Image caption No-one was injured in the rock fall on the beach

A landslide has smashed into beach huts at one of Cornwall's most popular beaches.

Tonnes of rocks damaged a number of huts at Lusty Glaze Beach near Newquay.

No-one was injured in the rock fall which damaged huts which were being used for storage at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.

The owners of the beachside complex said in a statement that "the beach, restaurant and all regular facilities are operating as normal".

Image copyright Jay Wilkinson
Image caption Lusty is one of Cornwall's most popular holiday destinations

The area has been cordoned off.

The beach is often packed with visitors in the peak holiday season.

"Thank God it wasn't summer!" said Shelley Wright on Facebook.

The huts are part of a beachside complex including self-catering accommodation and a restaurant.

Image copyright Rob Booth
Image caption The beach would have been packed with holidaymakers in the summer
Image copyright Rob Booth
Image caption The beach huts were being used for storage when the rock fall happened

