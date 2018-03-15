Image copyright WWW.JUBILEEPOOL.CO.UK Image caption Artist's impression of what Jubilee Pool in Penzance could look like

Work has begun to create the first lido in the UK to be heated by geothermal energy.

Drilling has started at Jubilee Pool, Penzance, Cornwall to make a geothermal well which will draw up water that has been heated deep underground.

The heat will then be transferred to water in adjacent pipes which carry water to the pool.

Referring to Iceland's geothermal spa, pool user Jenna Fisher said: "Penzance is going to get its own Blue Lagoon!"

More on this story and others in Cornwall and Devon

Engineers are drilling down to 1.4km (0.8 miles) below the surface where temperatures reach up to about 35C (95F).

Image caption Drilling has started at the Art Deco pool in Penzance, Cornwall

Image caption The drill bits will reach up to 1.4km (0.8 miles) below the surface

A giant drilling rig has gone up and the project is costing about £1.5m.

The EU has paid for much of the start-up costs through the European Regional Development Fund.

The pool's directors hope once engineers can tap into the renewable energy source, the pool's running costs will fall.

One of them, Martin Nixon said: "In Iceland, the Blue Lagoon is the most popular tourist attraction.

"Over 350,000 visitors a year go directly to Iceland to visit the geothermal falls there.

"To a degree, we hope a little bit of that factor will happen in Penzance."

Image copyright WWW.JUBILEEPOOL.CO.UK Image caption The pool first opened in 1935 and is one of a few saltwater tidal open air swimming pools in Europe

On Jubilee Pool's Facebook page, the idea of a heated outdoor pool in Cornwall is getting some positive reactions.

Annette Johns said: "Wow, how exciting! Spent hours in this pool as a child! Strangely then didn't really notice the cold. It's an amazing pool. How fabulous to have it heated!"

Julie Stewart added that the move was "forward-thinking".

"How fantastic. It should bring a lot of people down to Penzance," she added.

The new heated section of Jubilee Pool will open to the public next summer.