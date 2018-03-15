Image caption The bodies were discovered behind Truro Cathedral

Two cats were left skinned, decapitated and limbless outside Truro Cathedral in what police described as a "truly abhorrent" act,

The animals were discovered on 12 March with their paws and a knife discovered nearby, according to Cornwall Live.

Insp Rick Milburn from Truro Police said: "You don't need to be an animal lover to recognise that this is a truly abhorrent and cowardly act."

A 24-year-old man was arrested and released pending investigation.

One cat had been skinned, decapitated and had its front legs taken off. The other's body had been skinned with fur left on its head, rear legs and tail, and its front legs were removed.

Reports suggest that searches of the surrounding area unearthed the paws of both animals and a knife nearby.

It is not yet known whether the cats suffered the injuries before or after they died.

Police are requesting that anyone with information should contact them by calling 101.