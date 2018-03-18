Image copyright Google Image caption A man is in hospital after the reported shooting at Broad Walk, Saltash

A man is in hospital with serious injuries to his hand after a reported shooting, police have said.

Officers were called at about 22:15 GMT on Saturday to Broad Walk, Saltash, Cornwall.

The 37-year-old man remained in hospital in a stable condition receiving treatment, Devon and Cornwall Police added.

Four people were arrested in Higher Lux Street, Liskeard on Sunday morning and remain in custody.

Higher Lux Street was closed for a time and one home evacuated.

Police have thanked the public for their patience.