Image caption The injured man was taken to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital in a coastguard helicopter

A man has been taken to hospital after falling down an 80ft (24m) blowhole on the north coast of Cornwall.

Rescuers had to be lowered into the collapsed sea cave at Trevone, near Padstow.

The rescue operation, which lasted five hours, started at around 17:50 BST on Tuesday after a member of the public called the ambulance service.

The victim, who is in his 50s and was flown to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, has injuries to his head and back.

More on this story and from around Devon and Cornwall.

Image copyright Newquay Coastguard Image caption Coastguard teams from Padstow and Newquay were called to the incident

A spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said about 20 people were involved in the "very technical" rescue, which ended at 23:00.

Local resident Richard Higman has warned people on Facebook not to try getting to the bottom of the blowhole.

"Please do not climb down the Round Hole at Trevone," he said.

"Unfortunately someone went down earlier this evening and fell when he was trying to get back up."

Image copyright Google Image caption The blowhole at Trevone is known locally as the Round Hole

The blowhole is not fenced off and is close to the South West Coast Path between Padstow and Harlyn Bay.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blowhole, formed by a collapsed sea cave, can be seen on a sloping field above the east side of the beach

Trevone Bay is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and lies within the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A dog died last June after falling into the blowhole, with coastguard teams from Padstow and Newquay called to the incident.