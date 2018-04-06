Image caption The RNLI sent a lifeboat to the scene near Treyarnon Bay

Two brothers drowned when "freak waves" swept them off rocks while fishing on a family holiday, an inquest has heard.

Charles Allen, 21, was dragged into the water while trying to save his older brother Robert, 30.

He had been knocked in by a "huge freak wave" which crashed against a cliff, a witness told the inquest in Truro.

The "very sociable, loving" brothers from Bristol were involved in the accident near Treyarnon Bay on 4 September 2017.

Charles was rescued by a lifeboat but later died in hospital, and the body of Robert Allen was found a week later at Booby's Bay.

The brothers were experienced "conscientious" fishermen, the inquest heard.

Giving evidence, their brother-in-law Andrew Thornton, who had been fishing with them, said: "Being a loyal brother, Charles climbed down to reach out to him. Just as he was reaching out another wave came and he got washed out."

He told the inquest he had run "in panic" to get help but did not have mobile phone reception and eventually found coastal walkers who called the emergency services.

Mr Thornton told the inquest both brothers had been smoking cannabis, but he did not believe it "had affected them".