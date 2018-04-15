Image caption Paramedic Lizzie Watts met seven-week-old Grayson for the second time

A mother has thanked an ambulance crew who helped deliver her baby on the way to hospital.

Paramedic Lizzie Watts said it very quickly became clear Rebecca Welch's baby needed to be delivered on the way to Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske.

Ms Welch, 30, from St Austell, gave birth to her son Grayson an hour after her contractions started.

"I don't know what I would have done without them - I can't really explain how thankful I am," said Ms Welch.

On Sunday, seven weeks after the birth, she thanked the crew and presented them with a gift, but only after the venue of the meeting was changed because they were called out to another emergency.

Following a call from Ms Welch's sister, Ms Watts went to her aid with emergency care assistant Darren Williams and paramedic Steve Puckey, according to South Western Ambulance Service.

Image caption Rebecca Welch and Grayson with paramedic Lizzie Watts (front left) student paramedic Jessica Vincent and paramedic Steve Puckey (back right)

Ms Welch said: "The paramedics came in and introduced themselves. They asked me a few questions, then Lizzie passed me the gas and air.

"Lizzie then helped me to get my trousers on and helped me to walk to the ambulance.

"After a few minutes in the ambulance, my waters broke and I gave birth to my son. Lizzie delivered my son whilst talking to me throughout."

Image caption Ms Welch said the crew treated her with "dignity and respect" throughout the birth

Ms Watts said the birth was a "great team effort", but added: "I think mum did all the work, really".

"We take a lot of mums in labour into hospital, but we pretty much always make it and then the experts do their job.

"It's fairly rare to deliver in the ambulance."