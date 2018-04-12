Image copyright RSPCA Image caption In video footage shown in court, Joanne Hosking can be seen slamming Edie into the patio

A woman who beat her dog and slammed it onto a patio has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Joanne Hosking, 41, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Edie, a terrier-type dog, in July 2017.

Hosking and husband Christopher, 45, of St Ives, Cornwall, also admitted failing to provide veterinary care at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.

The RSPCA said the "innocent dog" was picked up to shoulder height and slammed down twice.

The Hoskings have been banned from keeping animals for life and ordered to pay £1,450.

Christopher Hoskings was also electronically tagged and put under a curfew.

Image caption Christopher and Joanne Hosking admitted failing to provide veterinary care

The court was shown footage of Edie being beaten and limping and moaning around the garden.

Veterinary evidence showed the dog had a dislocated hip for seven days and would have been in considerable pain. It also needed an operation to remove part of the joint.

RSPCA inspector Paul Kempson, said: "I've been doing this job for 22 years and I honestly thought I'd seen everything that I could possibly see.

"The number of times that I've had to sit through that video and watch it, when I see that little 12-month-old innocent dog being picked up to shoulder height and slammed down onto concrete paving slabs twice and hearing the thud as she makes contact - it actually turns my stomach every time I see it."

The court was told Edie had been re-homed with a veterinary nurse and had now recovered.