Image caption The body of Cecilia Seddon was found in Penare Road, Penzance

A woman found dead at a house in Cornwall sparking a murder investigation has been identified by police.

The body of 32-year-old Cecilia Seddon was found at a property on Penare Road, in Penzance, at about 21:45 BST on 19 April.

Two men, aged 49 and 22, and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Ms Seddon's next of kin have been told.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing to anyone with information, "no matter how small", to come forward.