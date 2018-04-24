Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Kirby Noden, who is also known as Kirsty, has not been seen since early last year

A man beat his girlfriend to death with a rock and a metal pole and disposed of her body, a court has heard.

Dean Lowe, 33, is accused of murdering Kirby Noden in January 2017 at the flat they shared in Marazion, Cornwall.

Prosecution QC Paul Dunkels said the defendant had got rid of his partner's body "so nothing has been found apart from her blood".

Mr Lowe, of Beacon Road, Marazion, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder at Truro Crown Court.

Mr Dunkels said the blood of Ms Noden was on the weapons used to murder her, as well as being spattered around the flat and "soaked into the bed's mattress".

'Disposed of her body'

The prosecution said nobody knew what had happened to Ms Noden for four months, until May 2017.

Mr Dunkels said: "The defendant then contacted his family in Cheshire to say there had been a body on the floor which he had cut up and put in bags, which he flushed down the toilet."

The family contacted police who went to the flat to question Mr Lowe, the barrister said.

Mr Dunkels said when a police officer visited his flat Mr Lowe "admitted to the police officer he had killed Kirby Noden and disposed of her body".

The trial continues.