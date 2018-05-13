Image copyright RNLI Image caption The RNLI says rip currents can drag people quickly out to sea and are a major cause of accidental drowning

Two teenagers have been rescued after being pulled out to sea by a rip current.

The daughter of an off-duty RNLI manager, saw the boys being overwhelmed by large waves at Trevaunance Cove in Cornwall on Saturday afternoon.

Her father, who is also a qualified lifeguard, raised the alarm before paddling out to wait with the teens for the St Agnes inshore lifeboat.

The boys, who are on holiday in the area, were exhausted but uninjured.

Rip currents are a major cause of accidental drowning and are responsible for the majority of RNLI Lifeguard rescues in the UK.

The strong currents, which run out to sea, can quickly drag people and debris away from the shallows of the shoreline and out to deeper water.

They are especially powerful in large surf and can reach a flow of 4-5mph.

Rip currents can also happen around river mouths, estuaries and man-made structures like piers.