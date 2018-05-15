Image copyright devon and cornwall police Image caption Dean Lowe and Kirby Noden had known each other from childhood

A man who killed his girlfriend with a rock and a metal pole before flushing her body parts down the toilet has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Dean Lowe, 33, was found guilty earlier this month of murdering Kirby Noden, whose body he disposed of in their flat in Marazion, Cornwall, in January 2017.

A jury heard how he had told relatives on Facebook how he "chopped [her] up and put [her] down the toilet".

Ms Noden's body has never been found, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Passing sentence Mrs Justice Mays said his defence was "utterly cruel lies".

"This was a pitiless attack on someone who had done nothing but love you devotedly," she said.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Lowe stayed in the flat for months after the murder

During the trial Lowe claimed his girlfriend had set him up by spraying her own blood on the walls.

He had previously told a cousin: "She's dead and has been chopped up and put down the toilet and in the bins down the road."

"Either I'm getting set up or I've murdered Kirby."

His relatives then contacted police, who went to the flat on 18 May last year, where Lowe confessed to murder only to retract it and plead not guilty in court.

On the disposal of Ms Noden's body, Mrs Justice May said: "In this bleak and desolate manner was Kirby's life ended and her remains obliterated.

"No one there to mourn or say goodbye. Not only have you denied her and her family of her life, you have also taken from them the dignity of commemorating her death."