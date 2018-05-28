One person dies in A38 road crash near Dobwalls
One person has died in a crash involving a car and a HGV on the A38 in Cornwall.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Dobwalls, Bodmin, at about 11:30 BST.
Police described the incident as a "serious crash" and closed the dual carriageway in both directions.
Highways England said the road was still "expected to be closed for some time" and drivers should expect severe delays despite diversions.