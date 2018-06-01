Image caption Some workers have been reassigned, but 150 jobs will be lost

One of the UK's largest meat processing companies has cut 150 jobs.

Tulip Ltd confirmed that the roles will be lost at their site in Bodmin, Cornwall.

The company said that due to a loss of business there had been a "significant fall in production volumes".

Other employees have been reassigned to different roles with the firm, while Tulip said it would make "every effort" to support employees whose jobs had been cut.

Tulip provides meat products for retail and wholesale markets, breeding about 1.5m pigs per year.