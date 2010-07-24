Talks are to take place next week to try to persuade Marks and Spencer to stay in a Warwickshire town.

The company announced earlier this week that it was leaving Nuneaton because of falling sales and profits. About 50 jobs are under threat. Three other UK stores will also close.

Town centre manager Alan Ottey, of the borough council, said it was big blow to Nuneaton.

He joins a delegation meeting M&S senior managers on Tuesday.

'Not commercially viable'

The meeting will be headed by Dennis Harvey, the leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

Mr Ottey said the council felt "very strongly" for those who faced losing their jobs.

"I know Councillor Harvey will do all he can either to stop the store closing all together or to soften the blow in some way," he said.

The retailer said it was pulling out Nuneaton, Grantham, Skegness and Scunthorpe with the loss of an estimated 150 jobs.

A Marks and Spencer spokesman said the stores had reported declining sales and profits for a number of years and were no longer commercially viable.

The stores are expected to close early next year.