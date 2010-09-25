Coventry & Warwickshire

Officials called to village over travellers

  • 25 September 2010
Barnacle
Image caption Work was started without planning permission at the site in Barnacle

Police and planning officials have been called to a Warwickshire village after travellers tried to begin developing a field.

Work was started without planning permission at the site in Barnacle, near Coventry.

Rugby Borough Council has issued the group with a temporary notice to stop development close to two sites which are also owned by the travellers.

No-one on the latest site wanted to talk to the BBC.

One of the other two sites is empty.

