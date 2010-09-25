Officials called to village over travellers
- 25 September 2010
Police and planning officials have been called to a Warwickshire village after travellers tried to begin developing a field.
Work was started without planning permission at the site in Barnacle, near Coventry.
Rugby Borough Council has issued the group with a temporary notice to stop development close to two sites which are also owned by the travellers.
No-one on the latest site wanted to talk to the BBC.
One of the other two sites is empty.