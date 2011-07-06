A man stabbed his neighbour's dog to death after it attacked his own pet, a Coventry court heard.

Mark Deeley, 49, of Gibbet Hill, denies a count of criminal damage, saying his actions were reasonable as he was trying to protect his labrador.

The stabbed dog, German Shepherd Max, aged five, belonged to Susan Kaur and brother Tarlo Singh, prosecutors said.

The neighbours had "something of a history", prosecutor Finuala Sheridan told Coventry Magistrates' Court.

'Absolutely brutal'

Mr Deeley is alleged to have acted without lawful excuse when he killed the dog, after it ran into the grounds of his home in Cryfield Grange Road last November.

The company director told the court how he killed the guard dog with a six-inch kitchen knife after it launched an "absolutely brutal" attack on his pet labrador, Bertie.

The lettings agency owner said he felt he had no choice other than to stab the "huge" black German Shepherd because he feared it was about to kill his dog.

Mr Deeley told the court he made a frantic search for an item and had initially considered using a microphone stand and a wooden baton, which he could not find.

'Pinned to floor'

The businessman said he could hear yelping and whining from the garden and decided to pick up one of two unwashed kitchen knives which were in his sink and went back to his front door.

He said: "Max still had Bertie in the same position - pinned to the floor with his jaws around Bertie's throat."

Mr Deeley said he was scared for his own safety.

During his evidence, he denied a claim made by Mr Singh that he had called the dog into his garden.

Mr Singh told the court during the prosecution case that he had heard Mr Deeley calling out "Max" twice before seeing the animal running towards the scene of the stabbing.

The witness said Max then disappeared under a hedge and he saw Mr Deeley holding a sharp object.

Mr Singh said: "Then all I heard with Max was like a crying noise."

Mr Deeley denies a single count of criminal damage, claiming his actions were reasonable in the circumstances to protect his 12-year-old labrador, which suffered bite wounds to its neck.

The case continues.