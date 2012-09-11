Image caption The beach in Fillongley, which opened on 18 July 2009, was refused retrospective planning permission in 2011

A planning appeal has begun over a man-made beach built at a conference venue in Warwickshire, that has been the centre of a long-running dispute.

Heart Park and Beach is based at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Meriden Road, Fillongley.

Retrospective planning permission for the attraction was refused last year.

A decision on whether the beach, which opened in July 2009, can remain open will be made after the three-day hearing at Atherstone's Council House.

North Warwickshire Borough Council originally granted permission for a lake and wetlands area but objected when the beach was also constructed.

Owner Stephen Hammon says 3,000 people have signed a petition to save the beach.

Mr Hammon said: "They keep saying 'no' and I keep fighting it.

"I'm not giving up because I believe people need it.

"It's cost me a fortune and I just want to get on with running the business."