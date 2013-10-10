Dr June Shazeela Allim death amid fraud probe 'not suspicious'

Image caption Budbrooke Medical Centre in Hampton Magna remains open for patients

The death of a Warwickshire doctor who was questioned over fraud allegations is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Dr June Shazeela Allim was found dead at her home in Norton Lindsey, near Warwick, on 2 October.

The 53-year-old had been questioned on 19 September over allegations of fraud at Budbrooke Medical Centre in Hampton Magna, where she was a partner.

Warwickshire Police said officers were preparing a report for the coroner.

They said a post mortem had taken place but they were awaiting toxicology reports to confirm the cause of death.

A force spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Police is supporting the NHS regarding an investigation into an allegation of fraud at Budbrooke medical practice."

Police said Dr Allim had been released on bail after being questioned.

'Difficult time'

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire coroner's office said an investigation into Dr Allim's death was being conducted, but no inquest had been opened.

A statement from NHS England said there was "an ongoing investigation" into the Budbrooke Medical Centre.

It said: "There is no evidence of any clinical issues. There is no suggestion that patients have received anything but a high standard of clinical care."

It said the practice was open as normal and patient services were unaffected.

Dr Allim's husband Henry White is a doctor at the centre.

A spokesperson said it was a "difficult time" for the surgery and no further comment would be made.