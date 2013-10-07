Triple stabbing outside Coventry's Platinum nightclub

Three teenagers have been found with stab wounds outside a nightclub in Coventry.

Police said they were called to the Platinum club, in the city centre's Tower Street, just after 04:00 BST on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.

They found three men, two aged 19 and one aged 18, who were taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Two of the men have been released from hospital, although one of the 19-year-old victims is still being treated for serious injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

Insp Stuart Bell said: "We are still in the very early stages of investigating the stabbings and would appeal to anyone who was inside the Platinum nightclub or who saw the assault to come forward.

"We have been speaking to witnesses and continue to trawl CCTV but need people to call in and speak to detectives."