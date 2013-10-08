Kamran Khalid denies murder of Mariam Alam

Image caption Mariam Alam was found with head injuries

A man has denied murdering a three-year-old girl almost two years ago.

Mariam Alam, from Foleshill, Coventry, died in hospital after paramedics were called to her aunt's home on Fisher Road on 30 November 2011.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from head injuries.

Kamran Khalid, 35, of Holbrook Lane, Coventry, appeared at Warwick Crown Court. He pleaded not guilty to murder, but admitted perverting the course of justice.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear on 21 November.

Two women, Saima Bashir, 26, and Razwanah Yousef, 33, have also admitted perverting the course of justice.