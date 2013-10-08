Kenilworth man on historical child abuse charges
- 8 October 2013
Coventry & Warwickshire
A 68-year-old man has been charged with 20 counts of historical sexual child abuse and cruelty, police have said.
Malcolm Blood, from Kenilworth, was charged on Monday in connection with incidents dating from between 1978 and 1981, Warwickshire Police said.
A spokesperson said Mr Blood had been released on police bail.
He will appear before Leamington Magistrates' Court on 23 October, police said.