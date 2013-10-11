Child protection advisor for Coventry after Pelka death

Image caption Daniel Pelka died of a head injury, aged four, in 2012

A retired High Court judge has been appointed as a special advisor on child protection for Coventry City Council.

The role has been created in response to a serious case review after four-year-old Daniel Pelka was killed by his mother and her partner.

The review concluded council employees, the NHS and police missed opportunities to help the boy.

The council leader said Donald Hamilton is experienced in family law and will advise for "a modest cost".

Ann Lucas announced Mr Hamilton's appointment at the first full council meeting to discuss the review findings on Thursday.

She said: "He's here as a 'critical friend' with a huge amount of experience in all things judicial to do with children, adoption etc and he will be a very sensible and safe sounding-board.

"He will have authority to go anywhere and ask any questions."

'Justice for Daniel'

Image caption Campaigners protested outside the council meeting in Coventry as the appointment was announced

Councillors also decided to push for a Commons select committee to look at safeguarding children.

They will write to all the city's MPs and the Bishop of Coventry, the Right Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, who is a member of the House of Lords.

During the meeting a protest was held outside, organised by a group called Prevent Child Abuse, which is linked to another called Justice for Daniel.

The group wants a law to be introduced which forces teachers and carers to report any signs of child abuse.

Daniel was starved and beaten for months before he died in March 2012 at his Coventry home.

His mother Magdelena Luczak, 27, and her boyfriend Mariusz Krezolek, 34, were jailed for life after being found guilty of murder, at Birmingham Crown Court in July.