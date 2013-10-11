Jobs boost as Freeman move on to former Ryton Peugeot site

Image caption Prologis Park, Ryton, is building premises for a number of businesses on the former Peugeot site

Up to 350 jobs could be created on a redeveloped former Peugeot site in Warwickshire.

A ground breaking ceremony later at Prologis Park in Ryton will officially start construction of a UK headquarters for event managers Freeman.

The company has about 400 UK employees, including about 100 in Wellesbourne, and is hoping many will be relocating.

It anticipates the 350 jobs will be created in design, engineering and administration.

Freeman's UK chief executive, David Walley, said: "The Ryton site itself is perfectly located for us because we operate all around the country and the world so the location and availability of workforce is ideal."

The company has 4,800 full-time and 30,000 part-time employees across 40 American and nine UK sites.

It produces events for clients like Alton Towers and the British Grand Prix.

Peugeot closed its Ryton plant in 2007 with a loss of about 2,300 jobs.

Councillor Craig Humphrey, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: "It was a great source of regret when Peugeot decided to vacate.

"At its peak it employed 4,000 people but I think this site, in the end, will employ something like the same number of people."