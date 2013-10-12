Police hunt for on-the-run knifeman James Fletcher

Image caption James Fletcher was sentenced to five years in jail for wounding, police said

Police are trying to track down a landlord who stabbed a man with a Stanley knife in a dispute over money.

James Fletcher, 40, from Blackshaw Drive, Walsgrave, Coventry, carried out the attack in Wyken in February 2011.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in his absence at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

The force said his whereabouts had been unknown since his first court appearance, at which he received bail.

Fletcher stabbed his victim in the abdomen during a row about money between their sons on St Austell Road in Wyken on 23 February 2011.

He was arrested in January 2012 and charged with wounding.

Det Con Fleur Buxton said: "James Fletcher has been convicted of a very serious offence.

"We now need to find him and get him behind bars where belongs so that he can serve his time."