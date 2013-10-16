Coventry street shooting: Two men arrested by armed officers

Two men have been arrested after a gun was fired in a street in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said shots were fired in Cowley Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Armed officers made the arrests on the Fletchamstead Highway at 02:15 BST the following day.

A 27-year-old man from the Stoke area of Coventry and a 17-year-old man from Walsgrave were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Ch Insp Matt Markham said: "No-one was injured in the shooting and, at this stage, it's not yet clear whether the person who pulled the trigger was targeting a particular person or property."

Both men remain in police custody.