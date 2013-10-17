Coventry street shooting: Man on bail after gun arrest

A man arrested after a gun was fired in a residential street in Coventry has been bailed by police.

West Midlands Police said shots were fired in Cowley Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 17-year-old from Walsgrave was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and will remain on bail until November.

A second man, aged 27, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and has been released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Matt Markham said: "No-one was injured in the shooting and at this stage it's not yet clear whether the person who pulled the trigger was targeting a particular person or property."