Woman's body found in Rugby street
The death of a woman whose body was found in a street in Warwickshire is being treated as unexplained by police.
The body was discovered by a member of the public near the Alma Lodge Hotel at the junction of James Street and Albert Street, Rugby, at about 00:15 BST.
A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery.
A post-mortem examination was being carried out to determine the cause of death. Police said they would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area.