Woman's body found in Rugby street

Police cordon James Street
Image caption The area by the Alma Lodge hotel was cordoned off

The death of a woman whose body was found in a street in Warwickshire is being treated as unexplained by police.

The body was discovered by a member of the public near the Alma Lodge Hotel at the junction of James Street and Albert Street, Rugby, at about 00:15 BST.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

A post-mortem examination was being carried out to determine the cause of death. Police said they would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area.

