Patricia Dornan death: Police seek mobile phone and bag

Image caption Patricia Dornan, 39, was found dead near near the Alma Lodge Hotel

Police investigating the unexplained death of a woman found in a street in Warwickshire are trying to find her mobile phone and handbag.

Patricia Dornan, 39, was found dead near the Alma Lodge Hotel at the junction of James Street and Albert Street, Rugby, on Thursday.

Results from a post-mortem examination were inconclusive, police said.

A woman arrested in connection with her death on Thursday has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Pink iPhone

Warwickshire Police said Ms Dornan, who was not married and unemployed, lived in Rugby.

The force said it was still trying to establish the circumstances of her death and officers were waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

A spokesman for the force said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw Patricia or who had contact with her between 3pm and midnight on Wednesday 16 October, as we continue to piece together her movements."

Detectives said they wanted to find Ms Dornan's white and pink iPhone and a dark-coloured shoulder bag she was believed to have been carrying.

In a statement Ms Dornan's mother, Hillie, said: "My daughter was beautiful, both on the inside and the outside. I just want to know what happened to my beautiful daughter."