Fire tackled at Charles Trent car scrapyard in Rugby
- 6 March 2014
Firefighters have tackled a fire at a vehicle scrapyard in Rugby.
Five fire engines attended Charles Trent's Newbold Road base just after midday.
A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council, which handles Warwickshire Fire Service's press queries, said the fire started in a workshop on the site and spread to some nearby tyres.
He said the cause was not yet clear but would be investigated. No-one was injured.