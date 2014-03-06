Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a vehicle scrapyard in Rugby.

Five fire engines attended Charles Trent's Newbold Road base just after midday.

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council, which handles Warwickshire Fire Service's press queries, said the fire started in a workshop on the site and spread to some nearby tyres.

He said the cause was not yet clear but would be investigated. No-one was injured.