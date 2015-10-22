Coventry bus crash funeral fundraiser fraud fear

Image caption A fundraising page for the funerals of Dora Hancox and Rowan Fitzgerald has been referred to a national fraud agency

A website set up to raise money for the funerals of the victims of the Coventry bus crash has been referred to a national fraud agency, police said.

Rowan Fitzgerald, seven, and Dora Hancox, 76, were killed when the double-decker crashed into a city centre Sainsbury's store on 3 October.

A fundraising page has raised £750 in the past 15 days, but one of the victims' relatives has raised concerns with West Midlands Police.

Donations are no longer being accepted.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The scene when a bus crashed into Sainsbury's in Coventry

Ian Brownsword, who started the fundraising page, was not available for comment.

But a message posted on the page said: "Apologies all however we are not accepting anymore donations due to people accusing me of scamming everyone.

"Therefore I please urge anyone who is in contact to get the families to contact me so I can forward the donations so far.

"I've done everything I can to help these families only to have it all thrown back at me!"

West Midlands Police said concerns had been raised with them about the fundraising page by the family of one of the victims.

The force said it had referred the matter to Action Fraud, which will collate a report to pass back to police, and then then decide whether to investigate.

A spokesman for Action Fraud said: "I can confirm that Action Fraud has received this report and that it is currently being assessed."