Coventry & Warwickshire

Arrest after wrong way driving on the M40 near Warwick

Mercedes Image copyright Warwickshire Police
Image caption A Mercedes was driven the wrong way along the M40 near Warwick

A man has been arrested after a stolen car and van were driven in the wrong direction along the hard shoulder of a motorway, said police.

A black Mercedes and a white van were spotted driving southbound along the northbound carriageway of the M40 at junction 15 near Warwick.

Police closed the road at about 03:30 BST and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

The motorway was reopened at about 05:00 BST.

The arrested man remains in custody.

Warwickshire Police did not have any information on the second driver.

