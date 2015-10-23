School memorial Mass for Coventry bus crash victim

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rowan Fitzgerald died in the crash on 3 October

A memorial Mass has taken place for a seven-year-old boy killed in a bus crash in Coventry.

Rowan Fitzgerald and Dora Hancox, 76, were killed when a double-decker crashed into a city centre Sainsbury's store on 3 October.

Jane McSharry, head teacher at Rowan's school, St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, in Leamington Spa said they wanted to honour him.

She said the school was also planning a permanent memorial to the pupil.

Image caption The memorial Mass was held at the school where Rowan was a pupil

Rowan was on the top deck of the bus with his eight-year-old cousin, who was also injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

"He was such a fun-loving, sporty little boy, we're planning to buy, what we call a clamber log, like a huge great tree trunk which will be a seat with his name carved into it," she said.

"We're also having the 'Race for Rowan' to raise some additional money for the family, and Coventry City said they're going to come and help us plant a Rowan tree in memory of him.

"So in the school grounds there will be lots of tangible evidence that Rowan was here with us and was a full part of the school."