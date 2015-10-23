Coventry woman Sandrine Brown admits sex offences on girl
- 23 October 2015
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
A woman has pleaded guilty to several sex offences against a girl.
Sandrine Brown, 31, of Stoke in Coventry, admitted six counts of sexual activity with a female aged between 13 and 17.
She pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge and to causing or inciting sexual activity with a female at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Thursday.
The case was adjourned for sentencing on 27 November.