Coventry woman Sandrine Brown admits sex offences on girl

A woman has pleaded guilty to several sex offences against a girl.

Sandrine Brown, 31, of Stoke in Coventry, admitted six counts of sexual activity with a female aged between 13 and 17.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge and to causing or inciting sexual activity with a female at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Thursday.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on 27 November.