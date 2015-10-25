RSC marks Battle of Agincourt with Sunday performance

Image caption The Sunday performance is the culmination of a week long series of events to mark the Battle of Agincourt

A special performance of Shakespeare's Henry V has been held to mark the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt.

Sunday's performance was one of the events, which also includes storytelling and sword fighting, organised by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The company does not usually perform on a Sunday and the performance was also the last in the play's current run.

The armies clashed on 25 October 1415 in northern France.

A battle in the Hundred Years' War, the English forces secured victory against superior French numbers in just a few hours.