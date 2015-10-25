Thieves strip lead off Cherington church roof

Image caption Almost all the lead over the top of the church's north aisle was taken

Thieves have stripped a rural church roof of some of its lead.

The damage at St John the Baptist church, in Cherington, Warwickshire, has been put at £25,000 to repair.

Parish councillor Nigel Shields said almost a third of one roof had been stripped with the thieves thought to have struck on Friday night.

A nearby business has leant the church a tarpaulin to protect it from recent heavy rain which meant its service on Sunday could go ahead.

Image caption The church was still able to hold its regular service on Sunday

He said the damage had been spotted on Saturday morning by a farmer feeding his cattle. The insurance company had been contacted, but the church would have to begin fundraising for repairs, he added.

St John the Baptist church is thought to date from the 13th century.