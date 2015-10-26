Nicola Payne trial: Manual 'was for wasteland tent'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nicola Payne was last seen on 14 December, 1991

A manual in the car of a man accused of killing a woman was believed to be for a tent found on wasteland where she was last seen in 1991, a court heard.

Ian Alsop, a former policeman who was in charge of items recovered during the investigation into Nicola Payne's disappearance has given evidence.

He told Birmingham Crown Court the tent was found near the River Sowe, near defendant Nigel Barwell's home.

Mr Barwell and Thomas O'Reilly, both 51 and from Coventry, deny her murder.

Prosecutors allege 18-year-old Nicola was abducted as she crossed wasteland to her parents' house in Coventry.

Image caption Nigel Barwell (left) and Thomas O'Reilly deny murdering Nicola Payne

Mr Alsop told the murder trial he believed the manual, in the car of Mr Barwell, was for the tent which was found on wasteland in an overgrown area at the rear of Ventnor Close in the city.

Mark Dennis QC, who is defending Mr Barwell, cross-examined Mr Alsop.

"Could it have been a fisherman's tent left behind?" he asked.

Mr Alsop replied: "I suppose it could have."

The former policeman was also asked why there was no record of the manual being stored or a witness statement produced by anyone saying they had found a tent manual in Mr Barwell's car.

Mr Alsop told the court he was surprised as he thought a record had been made.

The trial continues.