Coventry & Warwickshire

Bull with head stuck in tree rescued in Rugby

Bull in tree Image copyright Warwickshire County Council
Image caption The fire service said the bull "seems none the worse for wear for the ordeal"

A bull got its head stuck in a tree and was trapped for more than an hour, prompting a call to firefighters to rescue it.

The bull, named Billy by crews, was freed within 90 minutes from the tree in a field off Barnaby Road, Rugby.

Two fire engines and the Large Animal Rescue Unit from Rugby were deployed after being alerted at about 10:55 GMT.

The animal "seems none the worse for wear for the ordeal," the fire service said.

It said "a winch, strop and riot shield" were used to remove the bull.

Image copyright Warwickshire County Council
Image caption The bull was released within 90 minutes

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites