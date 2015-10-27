Coventry bus crash: Dora Hancox funeral
The funeral of a woman who died in a bus crash in Coventry has taken place.
Dora Hancox, 76, was killed along with seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald last month when the bus crashed into Sainsbury's on Trinity Street.
Five others were taken to hospital, including bus driver Kailash Chander, a former mayor of Leamington Spa.
The funeral service took place at the Heart of England Crematorium in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
Last week a memorial Mass was held at Rowan's school, St Anthony's Catholic Primary in Leamington Spa.