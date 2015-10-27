Warwickshire PCC Ron Ball will not stand for re-election

Image caption Warwickshire PCC Ron Ball will not be standing for re-election

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Warwickshire has confirmed he will not stand for re-election next year.

Ron Ball, a former airline pilot, said a fresh face was needed as the force pursued its collaboration work with the West Mercia region.

He is the eighth PCC to announce he will not seek re-election, and the first of 12 Independents elected in 2012 to declare plans to stand down.

In a statement Mr Ball paid tribute to his staff and the force.

"It has been my huge privilege and honour to serve the public of Warwickshire for the past three years, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make," he said.

"I think now, as the alliance is about to take its next leap forward, is the appropriate time for some fresh thinking and energy to be brought to the project.

"I am past the normal retirement age and looking forward to spending some more time with my children and grandchildren."

The next PCC elections are set to take place in May next year.

Mr Ball was elected three years ago to the £65,000-a-year role, beating Labour's James Plaskitt in the second round of voting.

He was involved in bringing in the alliance between Warwickshire and West Mercia in 2013, which has seen the forces share staff and technology in an effort to cut costs.