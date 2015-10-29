Woman dies in car and scooter crash
29 October 2015
A woman has died after a crash between a car and a scooter in South Warwickshire, said police.
It happened on the A46 near Alcester, at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The road, between Oversley Mill and Salford Bridge, was closed in both directions while an investigation into the cause got under way.
The dead woman has not yet been named. A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said an appeal for witnesses had been made.