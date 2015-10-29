Coventry bus crash: Funeral for Rowan Fitzgerald, 7

From the section

Image copyright Fitzgerald family Image caption Rowan Fitzgerald was one of two people killed in the crash

A funeral has been held for a seven-year-old boy killed in a bus crash in Coventry.

Rowan Fitzgerald was on the upper deck when the vehicle crashed into a supermarket in the city centre on 3 October.

The other person killed was 76-year old pedestrian Dora Hancox, whose funeral was held on Tuesday.

The service for Rowan was held at St Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Leamington Spa.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rowan Fitzgerald's family said he "loved his sports, especially football"

His coffin, made from in white cedarwood with his name on the side, lay alongside football-themed tributes for the Coventry City fan.

A minute's applause was held ahead of Coventry City's match against Blackpool earlier this month.

Rowan's family, from Leamington Spa, have described him as "an adorable caring person" whose "cheeky smile lit up any room".