Arrest after Warwickshire fatal car and scooter crash
- 29 October 2015
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash between a car and a scooter, police said.
The collision happened on the A46 near Alcester in South Warwickshire at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
A woman in her 20s died at the scene, between Oversley Mill and Salford Bridge.
A 23-year-old man from Evesham, Worcestershire, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.