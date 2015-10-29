Coventry & Warwickshire

Arrest after Warwickshire fatal car and scooter crash

A46 near Alcester
Image caption The scene of the fatal crash on the A46 near Alcester

A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash between a car and a scooter, police said.

The collision happened on the A46 near Alcester in South Warwickshire at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A woman in her 20s died at the scene, between Oversley Mill and Salford Bridge.

A 23-year-old man from Evesham, Worcestershire, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

