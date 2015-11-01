Three Nuneaton men arrested over fatal 'stabbing'

A man has died and three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected stabbing in Warwickshire.

A second man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following the incident on Saturday evening at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton.

Three men, who are all from the town and aged 41, 28 and 20, were arrested in connection with the incident at the site off Queens Road at 21:25 GMT.

A 16-year-old Nuneaton girl was held on suspicion of assisting offenders.

The man who died overnight has not yet been formally identified.

The second man's wounds were not life-threatening and he was later discharged.