Nuneaton park stabbing: Fifth arrest made in murder probe

The stabbing happened at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in a Warwickshire park.

The victim, a man in his 20s, died in hospital from knife wounds on Saturday after the incident in Nuneaton. A post-mortem examination is due later.

A 39-year-old man from the town was arrested on Monday morning, while two others, aged 41 and 20, were held on Sunday and remain in police custody.

A 16-year-old girl is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders.

A fifth person, a 28-year-old man arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

The dead man will be formally identified on Tuesday, Warwickshire Police said.

The incident happened at 21:26 GMT at Pool Bank Recreational Park, off Queens Road.

The area surrounding the park remains closed for forensic examination.

Det Insp Jason Downes said: "We are doing all we can to build a picture of the exact circumstances, and would urge anyone who saw what happened either before, after or during the attack to contact police.

"We know there were a number of people out in Nuneaton who could have been potential eyes and ears into what happened, and we would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious - no matter how insignificant it may seem - to get it touch."