Nuneaton park murder: Seventh arrest after man stabbed

The stabbing happened at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in a Warwickshire park.

The victim, a man in his 20s, died in hospital from knife wounds on Saturday after the incident at a park in Nuneaton. He is due to be formally identified later.

Two men aged 18 and 36, both from the town, were arrested Monday night.

It takes the total number of arrests to seven, six on suspicion of murder and one for assisting offenders.

A 39-year-old man from the town was arrested on Monday, while two others, aged 41 and 20, were held on Sunday and remain in police custody.

A 16-year-old girl is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders.

A 28-year-old man arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

The incident happened at 21:26 GMT on Saturday at Pool Bank Recreational Park, off Queens Road.