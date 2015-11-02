Concerns over running of Warwick leisure centres

Image copyright Google Image caption Newbold Comyn (pictured) and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick would get new fitness facilities and revamped reception areas under the plans, council leaders said

A town councillor fears proposals to outsource the management of two council leisure centres could harm services.

The move is part of £12m plans for St Nicholas Park and Newbold Comyn centres being looked at by Conservative-run Warwick District Council.

Labour councillor Judith Clarke said tendering led to risks "because you never really know whether it is going to be a success or not".

Sue Gallagher, of cultural services, said they wanted to improve services.

The council said its executive committee would discuss a report on Thursday about improving leisure and sports services "to respond to increasing demand as the district grows over the coming decades".

"Without this investment, there is a significant risk that these major leisure facilities will no longer be fit for purpose," the report says.

Councillors will be asked to look at seeking outside funding for new fitness facilities, updating reception areas and building a new sports hall at Leamington Spa's Newbold Comyn centre.

Council leader Andrew Mobbs said: "It is important that we consider the best ways to continue to provide this service by seeking to both invest in the future and reduce the financial burden of such facilities."

But Ms Clarke, a Leamington councillor, said if any services were run by outside groups, the contracts would have to be "scrutinised very carefully" to ensure the council got best value for money.

Ms Gallagher, portfolio holder for cultural services, said costs would be considered, adding the centres were very important to people in the area.

"We have always kept them up to high standards and high quality and we just want to make them better," she said.

The executive committee is being asked to approve plans for further studies and reports into the "likely costs and benefits" ahead of a future decision about how the services will be operated.